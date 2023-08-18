Dale Edmund Miller, 87, was born October 9, 1935, in Cherryvale, Kansas, to parents, Arthur Glen Miller and Ruby Rolland Miller. Dale went to his eternal home with the Lord on August, 6, 2023.
Dale graduated from Independence Kansas High School in 1953. He then attended the Independence Kansas Community College and graduated with an Associate of Arts Degree in 1955.
Dale enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1955 and was promoted to Private First Class in 1957. He was an amazing marksman and was only one shot shy of a perfect score in his Marine Corps rifle evaluation.
Dale then attended the University of Kansas. He was one of two students from KU to go to work for IBM in 1962. He was hired to repair their computers on and off site. He taught himself programming and retired as a Senior Programmer in 1984.
Dale was baptized in 1936 and a faithful servant of the Lord. He was passionate about witnessing and helping believers. He was a Deacon of the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church and was devoted to his church community. Dale sang in the choir and was a member of the traveling Covenant Quartet for several years.
His dry sense of humor always kept us entertained. He was an avid bowler and bowled an impressive 299 in league play! He loved to read the Bible, play bridge, bocce ball and floating on his inner tube.
Dale is preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Patricia Miller; his son, John Miller; his parents, Arthur and Ruby Miller; and his brothers, Fred Miller, Arthur Miller (Peggy) and Gary Miller.
He is survived by his brother, Frank Miller (Sue); sister-in-law, Jennie Miller; son, Jerome Miller; daughters, April Prickett, Alicia Otto (Mark), Jerri Anne Scott (George) and Beth Arvidson; his grandchildren, Jarred Miller (Logan), Jordan Miller, Jacob Prickett, Rachel Prickett, Heather Anne Jarrell, Amy Kristen Cahill, Jeremy Brownlee, Sara Brownlee, Autumn Arvidson, and Jake Arvidson; great grandchildren, Kristen, Dominic, and Brianna; great-great grandchildren, Henry, Arya, Ellianna and Mabel; nieces and nephews, Regan Crow, Rachel McCraley, Glenda Guge (Scott), Rachel K. Miller(Chad), Paul Miller, and David Miller.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at the First Baptist Church, 207 E. Wea Street, Paola, Kansas 66071.
Memorial donations in Dale’s honor may be made to his favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
