Dale Hamlin

1933-2019
Dale E. Hamlin, age 85, of Paola, Kansas, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Vintage Park Assisted Living in Paola.
Dale was born November 26, 1933 at Paola, Kansas. He was the youngest of five children born to Tom and Myrtle (Ayres) Hamlin. He grew up in Hillsdale and attended school in Miami County.
He was united in marriage to June Lucas on December 26, 1954 in Carrollton, Missouri. They made their home in Hillsdale and became the parents of three children.
Dale served in the National Guard in Paola for three years and the Army Guard in Osawatomie for 16 months. He enlisted in the United States Air Force on September 4, 1956 and served for 26 years, retiring on April 1, 1978. While serving in Guam, Dale met President Johnson and Bob Hope during a USO show in 1968. Dale and June were in every state in the United States and saw a good piece of the world in addition to that during his 26 year career in the military. While in the military, he was stationed in Spain and auditioned to be an extra in the movie "Lawrence of Arabia." He was selected right along with his 11 military buddies.
He then worked for his brother with Hamlin Construction for 10 years and later drove a van for Foster Grandparents for 13 years.
Dale had several hobbies. He liked traveling, gardening, leather tooling, and working on automobile engines.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife June who died November 5, 2018, and his siblings Lloyd Hamlin, Pauline Gallagher, and Raymond Hamlin.
He is survived by his children Lucy Orr (Bob) of Mesquite, Nevada, Debbie Rosner (Donnie) of Paola, Greg Hamlin (Shelia) of Oak Grove, MO; 4 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and his brother Harold Hamlin (JoAnn) of Paola.
A private gathering for family and friends will be held. Memorials are to Regina's Rescues or Wounded Warriors and can be sent in care of Dengel and Son Mortuary - Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
