Dale Johann

1946-2020
Dale Eugene Johann, 73, of Lenexa, Kansas, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Advent Health Shawnee Medical Center, Merriam, Kansas.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Dale was born Friday, July 5, 1946, in Paola, KS, the son of John Eugene and Betty (Browning) Johann. He graduated from Paola High School with the Class of 1964.
He served his country with the United States Army.
Dale was united in marriage to Denise Spevak in Fredricksburg, Maryland in 1969. They became the parents of three children.
He worked for the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier in the Lenexa and Shawnee Mission branches for 23 years.
Dale was into restoring old cars. He built houses and garages. In his later years, he built concrete statuary. He also bought and sold antiques. He even had a booth at an antique mall in Harrisonville.
He was preceded in death by his wife Denise who died in 1991, daughter Amy Marie who died in 1970, and his father John Eugene Johann.
Survivors include his mother Betty Jean Ostrander of Paola; two sons James of Paola and Jason of Lenexa ; daughter Carrie (Dan) Cunningham of Kansas City, Missouri; two brothers John and Floyd both of Paola; two sisters Kathie Spry and Carol Tundo both of Kansas City, Missouri; two granddaughters Olivia Johann and Catelyn Cunningham; many other relatives and friends.
