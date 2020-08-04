Dale Lopez, 77, wife of David Lopez Sr. for 57 ½ years, passed away after battling a long illness.
Loving Mother of five children, David S., Stacey S., April A., Jason D., and her first born Lisa J., preceding her in death 6 years ago, Loving Grandmother of seven and Great Grandmother of 1.
Born and raised in Brooklyn New York, she relocated to Paola, Kansas 14 years ago. She was a loving and devoted Christian who truly enjoyed discussing the Bible and spiritual matters, with her husband and friends.
Services are pending with Dengel & Son Mortuary, Paola, Ks. www.dengelmortuary.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.