Dale Milburn

Dale Ernest Milburn, 79, Burlington, died on August 1, 2020, at The Hospice House in Olathe.
Dale was born March 31, 1941 in Kansas City, Missouri, to Thomas G. and Shirley R. Heckman Milburn.
On February 26, 1961, he married Judy Marie Brassfield in Osawatomie.
Dale was a banker for 46 years and loved his work and helping people.
Dale also loved spending time with his family and going to his farm.
Dale was president of American Institute of Banking in 1975 and was an officer many years prior. He was also involved as a Boy Scout leader in the 70s and worked with his wife Judy for the American Cancer Society for many years also serving on the Coffey County Fair Board.
He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas Gerald and Shirley Milburn, his sisters Judy Milburn and Peggy Bien and his in laws Roy and Helen Brassfield.
Dale is survived by his wife, Judy Milburn, Burlington, his son, Brian (Doug) Milburn Florida City, FL, and his daughter Dana Gifford and husband Robert of Gardner, 6 grandchildren, Sharaya Borjas and husband Robert, Mandy Soetaert and husband Eric, Joshua Milburn, Rachel Milburn and fiancé Juan Bacarreza , Jesse Copp and his wife Charlotte, Rebekah Milburn and fiancé Jonathan Socias, 7 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends.
Funeral services were held 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Burlington.
Burial will be in the Osawatomie Cemetery, Osawatomie, KS.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice House of Olathe or the Alzheimer's Association and may be sent in care of Jones Funeral Home, PO Box 277, Burlington, KS 66839.
