Dale Wilson

Dale L. Wilson, age 78, of Louisburg, KS, passed away at Villa St. Francis on August 6, 2020.
Visitation will be 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at Dengel and Son Mortuary
1 Aquatic Drive, Louisburg KS. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the Peoria Cemetery, 68 Highway and Tennessee Road, east of Ottawa KS.
Dale was born in Taney County, MO, on Nov.2, 1941, to Oscar W. and Mildred L. Stolpe Wilson. Dale married Margaret A. Anderson on Jan. 7, 1961, and they moved back to the Johnson and then Miami County areas where Dale worked as a carpenter and eventually started his own construction company Wilson Construction Co. and D-Bit-W racing stables. Dale and Margret raised 5 children on their farm in Louisburg, where he loved spending time with his children and many other family and friends and of course the horses. Always willing to help out someone down on their luck, never heard him speak ill of anyone. His passing, in light of what’s happening to our culture, seems to be the end of an era.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Darryl Wilson, sister, Ruth Flores, his wife Margaret and grandsons, Thomas J. Derr and Brandon Ross.
He is survived by his 5 children and their families. Kathleen and Bruce Ewalt of Louisburg, KS, Kenneth and Synthia Wilson of Olathe, KS, Andrew and Patty Wilson of Jackson, WY., Ann and Matt Derr of Colorado Springs, CO., Elisabeth J Wilson of Olathe, KS.; 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. His siblings, Don and Nancy Wilson of Indianapolis, IN and family, Bonnie and Ned Wakely of Carl Junction, MO, and family, Roger and Holly Wilson of Taneyville, MO and family, Bob G. Wilson of KC, MO, Mary J Dieter of KC, MO and family.
The family would like to thank Villa St. Francis and Catholic Charities hospice, Olathe Healthcare Resort, and St Luke’s rehab for all their special care during these uncertain times and taking time to get to know him personally, all is much appreciated, we couldn’t be more grateful.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to New Horizon Ranch (Equine Therapy) C/O Dengel & Son Mortuary P.O. Box 669 Louisburg, KS 66053
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053
913-837-4310
