Dale Wyatt Ray of Linn Valley, Kansas, passed away July 31, 2021, at the age of 86.
He was born August 28, 1934, on a small farm near La Cygne, Kansas. He retired from AT&T after 42 years of service.
Dale was preceded in death by his sister Alice, and brothers Ervin and Kenneth. He is survived by his brother Virgil Ray and wife Irene; sons, Larry Ray MD and wife Debbie; Tony Ray and wife Cheryl; daughter, Diane Norris and husband Mike. He is also survived by several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Dale will be missed greatly by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to his church, Linn valley Community Church, 86 S. Linn Valley Dr. Linn Valley, KS, 66040.
