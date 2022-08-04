Dan Kelly Howard, January 18, 1934 to July 8, 2022 age 88.

Dan Kelly Howard was born and raised in Osawatomie, Kansas, son of Wilford E. and Dannie L. Howard. He graduated Osawatomie High School, class of 1951, and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in January 1952. He served on several ships in the Pacific Fleet as a radioman, returned to Osawatomie in 1955 and married Helen Entringer of Paola, Kansas in May of that year. He returned to active duty at the Naval Air Station, Olathe, Kansas as a Photographers Mate. Dan and Helen lived in Osawatomie from 1957 to 1964, when he was transferred to Los Alamitos, California. After two years, there they were sent to Pensacola, Florida, to attend Navy schools and then to the Naval Air Station, Dallas, Texas, 1967 as Chief Photographers Mate. He retired there from the Navy in 1970 and worked in Dallas as a professional photographer and teacher. He received both a bachelor's degree and master's degree in education from East Texas State University and was head of the Photography Department at the Art Institute of Dallas from 1988 to 1993.

