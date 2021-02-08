Dan Morgan, age 89, of Paola, former Sheriff of Miami County, passed away on February 5th at the Shawnee Parc Care Center in Overland Park, Kansas.
Opening viewing available from 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Visitation with family present from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Dengel and Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl, Paola, Kansas 66071.
Graveside Thursday 1:30 p.m. at the Miami Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Friends are welcome to follow the funeral procession at 1:15 p.m. from the funeral home to the cemetery.
Dan was born at Hillsdale on November 22, 1931. He was the son of Damon and Irene (Judd) Morgan and was a life-long resident of Miami County except for a short time in the early 1950's when he moved his family to Topeka where he worked for Goodyear.
He was united in marriage to Rena Clearwater in Osawatomie on December 12, 1948, and became the parents of three children. Dan was in the Miami County National Guard. In the late 1950's he and his brother Stan with their wives owned the Shady Brook Tavern in Hillsdale for a short time. He was a truck driver in the earlier years of his life starting locally with Ross Truck Line, Mid-America Transportation and Union Gas. He later purchased his own truck and drove cross country making it through all the states except for Hawaii and Alaska but did also transport into Canada. Dan was particularly proud of his 30+ years of driving with no accidents logging hundreds of thousands of miles.
He sold his truck in the early 1980's and started his law enforcement profession as a deputy sheriff. He ran for office and was elected Sheriff of Miami County in 1984. Living at the jail where Rena was the cook serving the prisoners 7 days a week. She was well known for her great meals. Rena passed away September 23, 2012. Dan took an early retirement for health reasons in 1994. After retirement Dan and Rena worked for Community Corrections transporting juveniles for the county.
Dan's enjoyments in life included his love for race car driving, owning his own car #88 and driving at Miami County Raceway and many other tracks in the area. He also enjoyed bowling, playing cards, puzzles and motorcycle riding. He was especially proud of being a member of the Miami County Legion Riders.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Rena, three brothers Stan, Benny, and Gary, and one great granddaughter Morgan Heger.
He is survived by his children Terry Grant (Larry) of Spring Hill, Sheri Gregory (Bob) of Paola, and Danny Morgan (Laurie) of Olathe; 6 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; a sister Bonnie Patton of Paola; and his law enforcement family plus many other relatives and friends.
Memorials can be made to the Miami County Cancer Foundation and Miami County Legion Riders Chapter #156.
Because of Covid please wear mask and practice social distance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.