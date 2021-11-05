Dana Kay Bowers, age 59, of Sunrise Beach, MO, formerly of Osawatomie, KS, was welcomed in heaven Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach, MO.
Dana was born June 4, 1962 in Manhattan, KS. She was the fifth of six children born to Gary Lee and Donna Jo (Cook) Cuddy. She grew up in Overland Park, KS, and attended Shawnee Mission South, graduating with the class of 1980.
After high school, Dana worked for Sprint and then Hallmark while going to college. She attended Longview College and then transferred to Rockhurst University. Dana earned a degree in Economics and Finance in 1994. This prepared her for her job at Smith Barney where she passed her broker test on the first attempt.
On February 11, 1994, Dana and Richard Bowers were united in marriage in Las Vegas, NV. They made their first home in Osawatomie, before moving to Olathe, KS. In 2019 they moved to Sunrise Beach, MO. Dana then went to work with Richard at his family’s business, Enviro-Line. She started as a secretary but quickly learned all the jobs in the company. After 28 years, not only was Dana the Secretary/Treasurer but she was in charge of hiring and training all new employees.
Dana loved growing in her faith and honored God by being generous and compassionate, offering her support in times of need. She listened to Christian music and read her bible daily and made it her mission to bring the word of God to others. Dana radiated love to everyone she met. She was a beloved wife, daughter, sister, step-mother and g-ma. She was a member of My Father’s Barn in Bonner Springs.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gary, and sister Laura Baddgor.
Survivors include her husband and bestie Richard of the home, step-children; Brandon Ray Bowers of Camdenton, MO, and Trisha Marie Redenbaugh of Olathe, KS; grandchildren Kollin Redenbaugh, Bentley Bowers, Maddox Bowers and Brooklyn Bowers; mother Donna Jo Cuddy of Olathe, KS; brother Kevin Cuddy of Warsaw, MO, sisters Paula Byrnes of Shawnee, KS, Jetta Weakley of Scottsdale, AZ and Amy Wood of Kansas City, MO, along with extended family and many friends. She touched so many lives. Dana was a precious gift and her spirit and laughter will be missed.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to The Sunflower House. https://sunflowerhouse.org/
Visitation and Service were Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home. Burial at Osawatomie Cemetery. Arrangements by Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home (913)755-2114.
