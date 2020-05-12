1939-2020
Dana Lorene Fort, 80, of Paola, Kansas, passed away on May 9, 2020, at The Heritage of Overland Park. Lorene had fought a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
Lorene was born May 13, 1939, near New Lancaster, Kansas. Her parents Iman Lee Karr and Elsie Lorene (Nichols) Karr preceded her in death. Lorene attended school in New Lancaster until age seven when the family moved to Paola. In 1952 the family moved to Osawatomie where Lorene attended and graduated from Osawatomie High School. Lorene met Richard Lee Fort and the two were united in marriage on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 1959 at the New Lancaster Church. Together they became the proud parents of Richard Ray and Dana Lynn.
Lorene held a variety of jobs including Shawnee Sportswear, Lakemary Center, King Radio, Allied Signal, and Kansas Custom Embroidery. Lorene was baptized at the First Methodist Church in Osawatomie. Lorene later joined the Trinity Lutheran Church of Block.
Since an early age, Lorene was interested in genealogy, especially family history. She loved to listen to stories told by her grandparents. Lorene had done research for about 50 years and had an extensive set of files on Miami County. Lorene was also known for her ability to knit and crochet. She made many sweaters, crochet angels, and baby blankets. Above all she loved to spend time with her grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, a sister Susan Humphreys, a brother Stephen Speck, and her beloved husband Richard Lee Fort, who died while fishing on the Mississippi River on January 31, 2002.
She leaves behind her son Richard Ray Fort (Sue) of Leavenworth; daughter Dana Fort Hall of Ottawa; 5 grandchildren Hayden Fort, Kara Fort, Lindsey Hall Bader (Zach), Leslie Hall Vohs (John), and Erika Lynn Hall (Taylor); and 4 great grandchildren Evie Bader, Brooks Bader, Tucker Bader, and Cameron Vohs. Lorene also leaves behind two sisters Carol Williams (Terrill) of Paola and Janey Graves (Bill) of Osawatomie.
Graveside services Thursday, May 14, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at Paola Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial contributions be made to Alzheimer’s Research c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
