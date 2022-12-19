Danny Minden, age 53, of Gardner, KS, went to his eternal home Saturday, December 17, 2022.
Visitation 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Friday, December 23, 2022, at Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl, Paola, KS, 66071.
Graveside service 10:30 a.m., Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Block Trinity Lutheran Cemetery with military honors. Memorials are to the American Organ Transplant Association.
He was born in Paola, KS, December 29, 1968, to Don and Judy (Osmon) Minden. Danny attended Trinity Lutheran School in Block, KS, and graduated from Paola High School in 1987.
Danny was active in Twin Valley 4-H and city sports. He worked at Miami County Co-op and Minden Service Station during his high school years. He was always willing to help family and friends and could repair anything.
After graduating from high school in 1987, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He retired in 2007 as a Chief Petty Officer. He was Chief of Aviation Helo Battalion and active with Helo Combat Support Sq. 8, Anti Development Sq. 6, Helo Marine Training Sq. 303, Helo Anti Marine Sq. Light 47, and Helo Support Combat Sq. 3. He was involved in Desert Storm aboard Navy Fleet Auxiliary Force ships and dropped supplies to the survivors in the tsunami. His bases were in Great Lakes, Ill., Millington, TN, Norfolk, VA, Pt. Mugu, CA, Antarctica, Camp Pendleton, CA, and Coronado, CA.
He saw much of the world on the Naval ships; Spain, Kuwait, Sicily, Greece, Israel, Africa, France, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, United Air Emirates, Italy, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, Thailand, Hong King, Singapore, Japan, Guam, and Hawaii. Danny was an avid marksman in skeet and trap shoots and won many medals in the military.
He was married October 16, 2010, to Vicky Reed. They became the parents of two sons. The marriage later ended in divorce.
He and his sons spent time creating a patriotic room where a lot of their interest laid. For the last several years he was very involved and active as a Cub Scout leader for his son's troop.
He was preceded in death by his sister Kimberly (Minden) Gibson and his father Don Minden.
He is survived by his sons Nicklaus and Elijah of Gardner; his brother David Minden of Paola; sisters Teri Minden of Edwardsville and Cindy (Mike) Puckett of Paola; his mother Judy Minden of Paola; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
