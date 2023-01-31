Daniel E. Feuerborn, age 65, passed away at home in Garnett, Kansas, on January 30, 2023.
Daniel Earl Feuerborn was born on November 30, 1957, in Garnett, Kansas. He was the sixth of eleven children born to Clifford and Patricia (Nolan) Feuerborn. Dan grew up in Greeley and graduated from Garnett High School with the class of 1976, and he enjoyed many of those relationships throughout the rest of his life. Following high school, Dan started working in various construction jobs throughout the US for several years.
On a beautiful sunny, February 18, 1984, Dan married Geralyn (Scherman) Feuerborn in Paola, Kansas, where they first made their home. Their union was blessed with three children, Sarah, Isaac, and Caleb. In 1989, they moved to their current home north of Garnett. In 2013, Dan retired from Local 101 Heavy Equipment Operators Union, after 35 plus years. He was an honorary lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus. In his free time he loved playing pool, and trips to the casino, but the highlight of his days was the time he was able to spend with his grandchildren.
Dan was very generous with his time and talents, he was always willing to lend a hand wherever he could. Coming from a large family meant there were plenty of opportunities to get together and Dan enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Wednesday nights with pork chops and Survivor on tv will not be the same without Dan.
He was preceded in death by his father; two brothers in law, Mac Akins and Mark Stevenson; and one niece, Brittney Feuerborn.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Geralyn, of the home; three children, Sarah Fentress, Isaac and Abbie Feuerborn, and Caleb and Julie Feuerborn, all of Garnett; three grandchildren, Lexia, Liam, and Sebastian; his mother, Patricia Nolan Feuerborn, five brothers and five sisters, Patty Feuerborn and Rick Davis of Pocatello, Idaho, Richard Feuerborn and Valez Bird of Pocatello, Idaho, Beth Akins of Ottawa, Kansas, Chris and Terri Feuerborn of Louisburg, Kansas, Rusty Feuerborn of Topeka, Kansas, Becky and Scott Cook of Overland Park, Kansas, Marci and Brian Stevens of Olathe, Kansas, Laurie Stevenson of Richmond, Kansas, Cliff and Karen Feuerborn of Greeley, Kansas and Shawn and Diana Feuerborn of Lane, Kansas and many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM, on Friday, February 3, 2023, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Scipio, Kansas. Dan's family will greet friends following a Rosary at 6:00 PM, Thursday evening at the church. Burial will follow in the St. Boniface Cemetery.
Memorial contributions to Good Shepherd Hospice or to Advent Health Cancer Center may be left in care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, PO BOX 408, Garnett, Kansas 66032. Condolences to the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
