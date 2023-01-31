Daniel E. Feuerborn, age 65, passed away at home in Garnett, Kansas, on January 30, 2023.

Daniel Earl Feuerborn was born on November 30, 1957, in Garnett, Kansas. He was the sixth of eleven children born to Clifford and Patricia (Nolan) Feuerborn. Dan grew up in Greeley and graduated from Garnett High School with the class of 1976, and he enjoyed many of those relationships throughout the rest of his life. Following high school, Dan started working in various construction jobs throughout the US for several years.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos