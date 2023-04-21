1975-2023
Daniel Edward Day, 47, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on April 16, 2023.
Dan was born on November 10, 1975, to Richard and Delores (Rabuse) Day in Merriam, Kansas. He was raised in Paola, Kansas and graduated from Paola High School in 1994, then attended Johnson County Community College and Kansas State University. After college, Dan worked as an RF Engineer in the Telecom Industry, living in Hutchinson, KS, Denver CO, and ending up in Overland Park, KS.
Dan was a very involved member of the American Legion Post 370 of Overland Park, KS. He loved spending time with his son, brothers, mother, and friends, whether it be a sporting event, Roots Festival, family BBQs, and of course, the family farm in Hillsdale, KS. He was a culinary savant- always experimenting with various recipes. Most of all, he was best known for his intelligence and vast knowledge of any and everything you could think of.
Dan loved being outdoors and had a passion for wildlife and nature. He could spend hours at the creek with his son Deven scouring the field and creek bed looking for snakes, frogs and turtles. They would fish up and down the creek exploring inlets as they came across them. Dan and Deven shared their mutual love of nature and spending time together.
Daniel is survived by his loving son Deven Day; brothers Douglas Day, David Day and Donald Day; and loving mother Delores Day. He was preceded in death by his father Richard Nolan Day.
Dan, you will forever be in our hearts, and may God bless you and forever keep you close to His heart. We love you and miss you so much; we can’t even put it into words.
Visitation: 6–8 pm Friday, April 21, 2023, at Dengel & Son Mortuary, Paola Chapel: Graveside Service: Saturday, April 22, 2023, 11 a.m., Holy Cross Cemetery, Paola.
Memorials are to Kansas Wildlife Federation or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and can be sent c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
