Daniel Kenneth “Kenny” Moser passed away on June 23, 2021, at Olathe Hospice of Olathe, Ks. He was born in rural Spring Hill, Ks, on September 11th, 1935. The son of John Moser and Wilma (Stephens) Moser. His family farmed at different locations over the years. If there was no house on the property, a boxcar was moved to the property and served as their home. Later, they moved the boxcar to Paola and he attended Paola High School.
Kenny was married to Janeva Bright on December 24, 1954. They had two children, Randy and Kathryn. The marriage ended in divorce.
He later married Elizabeth (Betty) Brown Lawson of Bucyrus, Ks. He became a father figure to her children, Greg and Debbie Lawson. They lived most of their married life in Gardner, Ks. Elizabeth passed away in 1995.
In June 1997, he married Betty Downs Tiedemann Reynolds. She had two children, Brad and Teri. They lived in Paola, Ks. Betty passed away in June 2015.
When first married, Kenny worked for Monteith Bros. of Paola. This location was closed and he transferred to their Indiana location. After five years they returned to Paola. He worked nine years at Smith & Loveless of Lenexa, Ks.
Kenny then went to work for Guetterman Family Farms of Bucyrus, Ks. There he was accepted and became part of the Guetterman family and was affectionately known as “Mo”. He truly loved this part of his life and after 37 years retired in 2015.
Kenneth was preceeded in death by his parents, wives, brother James Moser and great-granddaughter Haelie (Moser) Springer.
He is survived by his son Randy (Hilde) Moser, daughter Kathryn (Steve) Puvogel, step-children: Debbie (Lawson) Quirk, Greg (Elena) Lawson, Brad (Carol) Tiedemann, Teri (Tiedemann) (John) Cochran, a brother Dale (Patty) Moser, two sisters, Mary Blanchard and Hazel (Charles) Forgey and a sister-in-law Janet Moser.
Grandpa “Mo” is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Visitation Friday June 25th at the Dengel and Son Louisburg Chapel from 6 to 7:30pm. Funeral Service Saturday June 26th at 2 pm. Burial at Wagstaff Cemetery.
To leave a special memory or condolences to Kenneth's family please go to share memory tab at www.dengelmortuary.com
