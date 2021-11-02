Daniel Kirk Bailey was born on 03/01/54. He lost his battle with Renal Cell Carcinoma, a rare form of kidney cancer, at age 67, on 10/22/21.
He is survived by his wife, Janelle Bailey, Danielle Hardesty (daughter), Leo Hardesty (son-in-law), Allison Oram (daughter), Justin Oram (son-in-law), 5 grandchildren.
Dan and Janelle were married on 5/20/78 and spent 43 wonderful years together as husband and wife. In that time they produced two beautiful daughters. Dan, along with his father, built the house, that Dan and Janelle would call home. Dan and Janelle moved into their home July 1991.
Dan was a jack of all trades. He built custom pool tables, was a computer operator, and Physical Therapist Assistant, just to name a few of the many things he did. He loved to read and learn new things. He had a brilliant mind. He was a portrait artist with pencil. Dan had an incredible sense of humor and loved telling dad jokes, and no one told them like he did.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, building furniture, gardening, and playing with his German Shepherd. Those who had the privilege of knowing him will miss him dearly. Gone but never forgotten, may he rest in peace.
Memorial Service 10/30/21 at Lenexa Baptist Church, Lenexa, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, please donate in his memory to Miami County Cancer Foundation 907 N. Pearl St. Paola KS., 66071
