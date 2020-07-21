Danny Henry

Danny Ray Henry, 54, of Louisburg, Kansas, passed peacefully July 18, 2020, at the Louisburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Danny was born in Paola, Kansas November 23, 1965, to Kenneth and Juanita Ayres Henry.
In May 1991, Dan married Angela Watrous and from this marriage they had two children, Joshua Henry, and Jordan Henry. Dan loved his children and family very much.
Dan worked various construction jobs in the area and worked at the nursing home.
Danny is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Henry, sister, Bonnie Stark, and brother, Jerry Henry.
He is survived by his mother, Juanita Henry, son, Joshua Henry, daughter, Jordan Henry, siblings, Linda Mundell, Alma Baumgartner, Terry Jasper, Chelsea Snyder, and his nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial contributions to American Diabetes Association C/O Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel. P.O. Box 669 Louisburg, Kansas 66053
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053 913-837-4310
