Danny L. Kaiser, age 69, of Louisburg, KS, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022, at North Point Skilled Nursing in Paola, KS.
Danny was proceeded in death by Mother Nancy Jean (Kauten) Kaiser and brother Dale Kaiser.
He is survived by daughter, Sophie (Kaiser) Bowman, father, Herbert L. Kaiser, sisters Paula Swenson and Karen Ray.
Per his wishes, Danny was cremated at KC Funeral Directors, there will be no service.
