Darlene K. Hay, 69, passed away on September 22, 2021, at KU Medical Center.
Darlene was born on March 16, 1952, in Ottawa, Kan. to Kenneth (Bud) and Eleanor Page. She grew up near Lane, Kan., and graduated from Central Heights High School. On July 26, 1970, she married Dennis (Joe) Hay at Spring Grove Friends Church near Lane, Kan. Joe and Darlene had two children, Sandy and Jimmy.
Darlene worked at American State Bank and the Osage Valley Credit Union in Osawatomie, Kan. She worked until she experienced an unexpected decline in her health in 1994. For the next 12 years, she required dialysis treatments. On June 25, 2006, she received a kidney transplant, which allowed her more time to fully focus on her family and grandchildren.
Darlene adored her six grandkids. Each grandbaby who came along was a wonderful blessing for her. She didn’t miss an activity or ball game when her grandkids were involved. The grandkids kept Darlene going strong. She enjoyed trips to Colorado and Branson with her family. She attended multiple George Strait concerts with them, and loved taking them to parades and fun family events.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Nancy (Sue), her father and mother-in-law, Charlie and Myrtle Hay.
Survivors include her husband Joe of the home in Lane, her daughter and son-in-law Sandy and Bryan Shippy of Lane, her son and daughter-in-law Jimmy and Christi Hay of Paola, her grandkids Lindsay and Brianna Shippy of Lane, Landen, Lily, Lawson, and Lucy Hay of Paola, sister-in-law Janice Cherry of Osawatomie, and many other family and friends.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 29 from 6-8 p.m. at Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home in Osawatomie. The funeral service will be on Thursday, September 30 at 10 a.m. at Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Lane Cemetery. Memorials can be made to the National Kidney Foundation or the Paola American Legion Post 156.
