Darlene Marie Armstrong (Medcalf, Frazier) was the second born to Thomas Edward and Mary Ellen Medcalf in Iola, Kansas, on June 2nd, 1952.
She lived most of her childhood in Osawatomie, KS, graduating high school there and remaining close with many of her schoolmates for over 50 years. After completing college at Emporia State University, she moved to the Kansas City area, began a 27-year career working for Social Security, and started her family. In 1987, Darlene and her family moved outside of Ottawa, Kansas. She passed away October 9th, 2021.
Darlene’s brother, Brad, always joked she was the most stubborn person he knew, but, in honesty, the first thing he or anyone said about her is “She is the kindest.” She never knew a stranger and delighted in meeting people and sharing stories. She loved living in the country outside of Ottawa, reading, watching the sun rise and set, laughing, visiting friends and family, and sharing her life with her husband of 34 years.
Darlene is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Mary Medcalf, and her brother, Bradford.
Darlene is survived by her brother, Thomas (Linda) Medcalf; her husband, Kenneth Armstrong; her three children, Erika (Will) Durman, Vanessa Frazier, and Kaleb Armstrong; and her two grandchildren, Cora and Daphne.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 12th from 1-4 p.m. at So Ko Par Trails Park in Lenexa, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Darlene by donating to the organizations she was passionate about:
Franklin County Mental Health/Elizabeth Layton Center
Franklin County Cancer Foundation
Donate Life
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.