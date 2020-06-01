Darlene McCoy, age 91, Mound City, Kansas passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
Private service live streamed 10 am Monday June 1. Graveside 11 am Monday Linville Cemetery. In state Sunday May 31, 2020 from 12 - 4 pm Schneider Funeral HomeMound City Chapel.
