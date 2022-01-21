Darrel G. Skeens, 87, Harrisonville, MO, died January 18, 2022, in Harrisonville.
Darrel was born August 17, 1934, in Wellsville, KS, son of Lon M. and Alta E. (Conine) Skeens Sr. He grew up in Louisburg, and was a 1948 graduate of Louisburg High School.
Survived by wife, Laura Skeens; sons, Gary Skeens, Kevin Skeens, Jay Petty; daughter, Brenda Diamond; brother, Roger Skeens; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
