1951-2019
Darrel E. Schultz, 68, Paola, KS, died Jan. 1, 2020, at Advent Healthcare Shawnee Mission.
A memorial service was held Jan. 4, 2020, at Block Trinity Lutheran Church with military honors.
Memorials are to the Paola American Legion, Howard American Legion, or Block Trinity Lutheran Church and can be sent in care of Dengel & Son Mortuary – Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS 66071.
