Darryl Leonard, age 76, Pleasanton, Kansas, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Pleasanton Chapel. Burial in the Pleasanton Cemetery.
Individual respects and guest registry can be made Friday, March 25, 2022.
