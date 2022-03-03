1951-2022
Dave Troxel, age 70, of Osawatomie, KS, passed away February 25, 2022, at his home.
Graveside inurnment will be Saturday, March 26, 2022, 10:30 a.m. at Osawatomie Cemetery followed by family and friends gathering at Beagle Methodist Church.
Survivors: children Chris and Ashley.
Memorials are to Miami County Cancer Foundation and can be sent c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071. www.dengelmortuary.com
