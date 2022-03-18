1951-2022
Dave Troxel, age 70, of Osawatomie, KS, died 2/25/2022.
Graveside inurnment will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Osawatomie Cemetery.
Survivors include his children Chris (Jessica) and Ashley and six grandchildren Colby, Carson, Calium, Moxon, and Jaxson.
Memorials are to Miami County Cancer Foundation, and can be sent c/o Dengel & Son
Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071. www.dengelmortuary.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.