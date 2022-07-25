David Alan Peterson, age 64, of Louisburg, KS, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Services were held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Dengel & Son Mortuary – Louisburg Chapel.
David was born on Monday, July 7, 1958, in Olathe, KS. He was the son of Robert “Bob” and Ruth (Price) Peterson. David grew up and went to school in Shawnee, KS. He worked at Peterson Sales and Service, the family business, and then went on to other RV dealers as a salesman. He was a natural and had inherited a gift for selling RV’s. David was a tall soft-spoken man with a contagious grin.
David is preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his brother, Joe (Pat) Peterson, of Louisburg, KS, sister Alice Kussman, also of Louisburg, KS, nephew, Jacob Kussman, nieces, Amy (Jim) Tucker, Jo Erin (Adam) Stuteville, and Mallory Peterson, as well as many great nieces and nephews.
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053 913-837-4310.
