David Alexander

David Eugene Alexander, born October 28, 1944. Passed away on April 7, 2020, at his home.
David was born in Liberty, Texas, to Archie and Ruby Alexander. He was then raised in Dayton, Texas. Dave joined the Navy when he was 17. He served 4 years, leaving with an honorable discharge.
David was a carpenter his whole life, he was in the Carpenters Union, traveled hanging sheet rock, and then retired in Osawatomie where he did odd and end jobs for people around town. Dave enjoyed fishing, working, hunting, being with family and enjoying the great grandkids.
David was preceded in death by his parents Archie Alexander and Ruby Laura Sackett Alexander, his sister Lois Kridner, brother Douglas A. Alexander.
David left behind his wife Connie, of 49 years, a daughter Pamela Ficken and husband Chris of Gardner KS, and a son Douglas Alexander and wife Talisha of Gardner KS, daughter Angie Alexander (from previous marriage) of Arkansas.
Dave had 4 grand children Sarah Alexander of Osawatomie, KS, Lindsey Alexander of Osawatomie, KS, David Wilson and wife Ashley of Gardner, KS, AmberRae Alexander of Kansas City, MO, and Eli Alexander of Arkansas.
Dave also was a Great Grandpa of 4 great-granddaughters, 4 great-grandsons.
Dave will be cremated. No formal service scheduled at this time. Arrangements by Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home 913-755-2114.
