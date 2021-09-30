Dave passed away peacefully, September 20, 2021, at his home in Paola, KS.
He was born to B.J. & Mary Frances DeGrande on October 12, 1957 in Olathe. They moved from Lenexa to Paola in 1966. He graduated from Paola High School in 1976.
He leaves behind his children: Dexter DeGrande and Kate, Dallis and Addie DeGrande, Ariell and Ben McMahon, stepdaughter Amanda West and her family. Grandchildren: Karson, Austyn, Cooper, Duncan, and Oaklee. Siblings: Carl & Terry DeGrande, Patty & Mike Wiseman, Joyce & Ron Smith. His dogs Ashley and Izzy.
Going before him were his parents, B.J. & Mary. Also, his grandparents, Charles & Anna DeGrande, and Hugh & Mary Thompson, Sr.
Dave could fix or repair just about anything and loved to work independently. He would grumble about something on occasion, but would give you the shirt off back, if you needed it.
A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 10th, at Paola Eagles.
