David Earl Cummings, age 66, Mound City, Kansas passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020.
He was born on September 8, 1953, in Lamar, Missouri, the son of Lester W. and Dolores Hamilton Cummings. Dave graduated from the Kansas City Kansas School for the Blind. He had impaired vision resulting from a tractor accident early in his life. However, he never let the vision problems stop him from working. He had a tremendous work ethic and would do whatever he needed to raise his family. He was proud and of his children and grandchildren. He was currently working for the City of Mound City and running his own trash service. Dave enjoyed working with horses and gardening.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Richard Cummings. Dave is survived by his son Daniel Cummings and wife Tonya, a daughter, Jennifer Cummings, two sisters, Janet White and Judy Wilson, five grandsons, Kade, Koye, Colt, Ridge and Ty Cummings, and two great grandsons, Bentley and August Cummings.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, February 17, 2020, at the Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Mound City Chapel. Contributions are suggested to the charity of your choice. Online condolences can be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com. Arrangements: Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory Mound City Chapel.
