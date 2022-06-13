David “Dave” Alan Richardson, 65, of Paola, KS, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, May 11th, 2022, while working in LaCygne, KS.
David was born December 12th, 1956, in Kansas City, Kansas to Earnest Loren and Dorothy Alice (Lawler) Richardson. He graduated from Turner High School 1974. On December 29th, 1979, he married Lorene Annette Prentice; divorced 1995.
In 1986, he purchased a HVAC business and started Dave’s Heating & Cooling. He primarily worked in the Miami, Linn, Anderson, and Franklin Country area although his business took him to many places across the KC Metro area. David lived for his work, taking care of his customers, and helping anyone who needed it. He was someone who would give the shirt off his back if needed to ensure those around him were taken care of.
In his early years, he enjoyed traveling, playing music and spending time with friends, however spent most of his free time going to his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events. He absolutely loved spending time with his grandkids, traveling across multiple states to get to birthdays, activities, etc.
David is survived by his four children, Jarrod Wayne Tice (Lindsay) of Skiatook, OK, Melissa Annette Valenzuela (Greg) of Lee’s Summit, MO, Colleen Alice Shandera (Don) of Ashland, NE, and Matthew Alan Richardson (Shannon) of Paola, KS; six grandchildren, Triston, Peyton, Dylan, Austyn, Skylar and Emily, his sister Lora Fay Rinehart of Louisburg, KS, two nieces, Mendy Linn Durham, Andra Dee Taylor (Jeff) and two great nephews, William Drew Durham and Robert Drake Durham. He was preceded in death by his parents Earnest and Dorothy, his niece Terry Kay Rinehart, and his brother-in-law Robert Dean Rinehart.
A celebration of life service will be held at 10:30 am, Saturday, June 18th, at First Baptist Church, 406 S. Vine St. Louisburg, KS 66053.
Memorials may be made payable to the David Richardson Memorial fund at the day of service or donations can be mailed directly to First National Bank, 1201 W. Amity St. Louisburg, KS 66053.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.