1949-2021
David Dean Miller, age 72, of Paola, Kansas, passed away March 3, 2021, at Medicalodge in Paola.
He was born February 26, 1949, at Kansas City, Kansas. He was one of three children born to Dr. Dean Marvin and Mary Caswell (Jellison) Miller.
David graduated from Topeka West High School with the Class of 1967.
His military stint with the U. S. Coast Guard began June 16, 1972, and he was honorably discharged from active duty on June 15, 1976. He continued his military career with the U. S. Coast Guard Reserves until his discharge from the Reserves on May 3, 1978. He had earned the rank of Quartermaster Third Class.
He continued his education at the University of Denver in Denver, Colorado where he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in 1977.
David worked as a videographer and assisted his parents as they were very active in videography in Parsons, Kansas for several years. He also enjoyed photography.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Nancy Sue Miller Martin.
He is survived by his aunt Martha Hole of Wichita, his younger brother John Miller of California, and many other relatives and friends.
A private graveside service with military honors will be held at the Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kansas, under the direction of Dengel and Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071. Family and friends are encouraged to post their memories and condolences on David's tribute wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
