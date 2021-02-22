David John Fette, age 60, of Paola, KS, died Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Overland Park Regional.
Dave was born August 15, 1960, in Chateauroux, France. He was the youngest of three children born to George David and Gay (Smith) Fette. He grew up in Kansas City, Missouri graduating from Center High School in 1978.
Right after high school, Dave enlisted into the United States Air Force. He was stationed in South Dakota at Ellsworth Air Force Base. It was here where he formed life-long friendships. He was honorably discharged in 1982 after four years of service.
On July 16, 1983, Dave married Pamela James in Paola, KS. To this union was born one daughter, Audrey. The couple made their home in Paola, Kansas.
Dave went to work with his dad at MDS Inc. as a printing press technician. He later took over the company until it closed in 2006. Dave then went to work for other small printing companies such as Felco Printing and Archetype Printing Inc. Dave also ran his own company with his wife called D&P Service during this time. In 2017, Dave went to work as a diesel mechanic for Geiger Ready Mix. He was recently promoted to Lead Mechanic at the Olathe plant.
In his free time, Dave enjoyed fishing, hunting, and riding his motorcycle. Dave was also quite the ice cream connoisseur. He was very handy and could fix anything you put in front of him. Dave’s favorite thing to do was spend time with his grandchildren. Whether it was riding four- wheelers, watching movies or cheering on the sidelines at sporting events, he just wanted to be with them.
He was preceded in death by his father, two sisters, Barbara Blatz and Cindy Fette, step-father Jack Williams and step-mother Juanita Fette.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Pamela, daughter Audrey (Jon) Harrison of Peculiar, MO, grandchildren Lane and Harper Harrison, his mother Gay Williams of Kansas City, MO. Dave also leaves behind other family and many, many friends.
Visitation 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, February 20th, followed by celebration of life at 11 a.m. All at Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home in Osawatomie.
"We encourage people to donate blood to their local donation center." Monetary donations can be made to the USD 368 Endowment Association to go toward trade school scholarships.
