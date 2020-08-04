David A. Lee, 79, of Louisburg, KS, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the Olathe Hospice House.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday. August 5, 2020, at the Louisburg Cemetery.
David was born at home in rural Paola, KS on April 8, 1941, to Joseph M. and V. Darlene (Pope) Lee. David was the oldest of their four children. He grew up in Somerset, KS. He attended a small 1 room rural grade school in Somerset and graduated from Paola High School in 1959. David loved to spend summers with his grandparents, Don and Bertha (Whitaker) Lee working on their farm helping his Grandpa take care of their livestock, putting up hay, planting and harvesting crops, etc.
He was united in marriage to Donna R. Wood on June 6, 1964, in Louisburg, KS. This union was blessed with 2 children, Michael, and Michelle. David helped coach Michael on various baseball teams in Paola and Louisburg.
David and Donna lived on a small farm north of Paola where they raised a few cows, pigs, ducks, dogs, and chickens. Donna took her baby pig into the house and back and forth to work to care for it! They later moved from this small farm to Louisburg. He build a figure 8 race tract in the pasture for Michael and Michelle to drive, race the go cart he purchased for them!
David loved to watch his children and Grandchildren play baseball, football, volleyball, soccer, dance, basketball, talent shows and cheerleading competitions. He was an avid sports fan and watch every Royals, Chiefs, K-State and KU games. He also loved NASCAR racing, golf and sometimes bowling competitions.
He always dreamed of living back on the farm. In the meantime, David brought the farm to the backyard of their home in Louisburg. He build amazing chicken houses for his 20 some chickens. He wanted little goats, pigs, etc but that was a “NO”! Mitzi, a small Shih Tzu, was always close to him. David enjoyed watching and listening to the many birds who visited his birdfeeders and hummingbird feeders. He could hardly wait for spring to plant more blueberry, raspberry and blackberry bushes, strawberries, tomatoes, peppers, potatoes, beets and carrots and squash. Anything and everything he could crowd into his backyard! He also love visiting with his many friends!
David was proceeded in death by his parents, Joe and Darlene Lee and his grandparents, Don and Bertha Lee.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Donna, siblings, Shirley (Tom) Knappenberger, of Olathe, Cliff (Sherry) Lee of Dallas, Tx, and Cindy (Mark) Squire of Spring Hill, his two children Michael (Andi) Lee of Cypress, TX, Michelle (Kevin) Vanderweide of Prairie Village, KS, and 4 grandchildren, Mackenzi and Braden Lee, Sophie and Eli Vanderweide and 15 nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church in Louisburg or the American Legion Post 250 in Louisburg.
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com.
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053 913-837-4310.
