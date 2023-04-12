David Nelson Grimes of Midland, Texas, passed away at home on Good Friday, April 7, 2023.
He was born August 24, 1928, the first of four children born on Pearl Street in Paola, Kansas, to Dr. Floyd J. Grimes, Sr., and Lillian Oyster Grimes.
David graduated from Paola High School in 1946, but before that, rambled Bull Creek with his brother Floyd J., worked interesting jobs, played in the band and excelled in all the high school sports, and served as bicycle messenger after school at Olathe Naval Air Station during WWII. He made life-long friends and later shared humorous tales with remarkable characters and big adventure from his Paola upbringing.
To his chagrin, President Truman declined David's written request to assist with atomic bomb testing in the South Pacific evidently preferring nuclear scientists over 16-year-old David. Undeterred, David charted a path filled with curiosity and creativity, romance, and broad interests that he pursued for the rest of his life.
David attended University of Kansas, was president of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity where he roomed with hooded hawks and raptors captured in the wilds for the University biology department. He had the curious experience of mostly practicing with the Jayhawk basketball team under legendary Coach Phog Allen. He literally walked across the State of Illinois and parts of Kansas and Missouri working as a pipeliner for Panhandle Eastern during summers and school breaks.
David graduated in '52 with a BS in Geology, joined the Navy, graduated from OCS in Newport, RI, was commissioned Lieutenant JG, and was stationed in San Diego along with his brother, Floyd J. David served aboard ship for much of his Navy career, sailing across the Pacific many times. He relished being officer of the deck "having the conn" of escort carrier Sitko Bay whether sailing into Tokyo Bay or through the Golden Gate.
Now Lieutenant in the Navy Reserve, David moved to Midland with Union Oil of California as a petroleum geologist, and here, he met the love of his life, his bride to be, Sarah Lew Link. They married in the chapel at First Presbyterian Church, June 7, 1957, and for the next 63 years were inseparable, making Midland their home except for a short tour in Denver. He adored and courted Sarah every day and maintained that his greatest life honor was being by her side. Together they raised their children, Amy, Link and Ann.
He loved to travel with Sarah Lew and kids. He was always packing, and unpacking the station wagon for trips that would most certainly include stops along roadside cuts to study rock formations, take pictures, and consult his rather expansive traveling geology library. The sea was a passion and seaside trips were a favorite, especially around his navy home, La Jolla.
He loved sailing at every chance - San Francisco Bay, the Virgin Islands - and for a big adventure had Sarah Lew join him crewing the sailing schooner Bowdoin from Castine, Maine into New York harbor to participate in the July 4, 1976, Tall Ships Bicentennial celebration.
He delighted in being a geoscientist. His shop was loaded with sample bags, cores, and rocks of all kinds. He enjoyed the process of prospecting and was pleased when efforts paid off yet was accepting of the "dry hole" when it occurred, as it inevitably does. West Texas Geological Society honored David with its Petroleum Pioneer Award, and American Association of Petroleum Geologists honored him for a remarkable 70 continuous years of membership and service. David never retired, continuing to follow the energy industry's latest exploration and development news until his death.
David was a member and elder of First Presbyterian Church Midland. He loved the "Old Boys" Sunday School class and took his turn leading, unconventionally, with interesting takes on the Psalms based upon their length in inches, creating the character "Woodpile", the local agent of C. S. Lewis's character Wormwood from The Screwtape Letters, and leading the class around the church looking for the saints of past.
He served on MISD School Board, was a long-time board member and chair of Midland County Appraisal District, President of The Texas Association of Appraisal Districts, and had membership in Rotary Club of Midland, Society of Independent Professional Earth Scientists, Midland Exchange Club, Sons of the American Revolution, and supported The Congressional Cemetery in Washington, D.C.
David rode his bicycle to work downtown almost every day, a practice he maintained until he was 88. He studied astronomy and was a supporter of the planetarium. He sketched and painted, was an amateur (HAM) radio operator KA5ZKA, sailed a Flying Scot, knew Morse code, was proficient in sign language - signing love and wishes in his final days. He drove a Smart car, was interested in genealogy, ranching, cattle, horses, archeology, range conditions, conservation, waves, electricity, and oceanography.
He was a fan of symphony, baseball, and church music. He shot baskets, coached little league, and played catch, even at age 94. He thought it was okay to think, and to ask "why?" He read extensively, was a fan of Melville, ships and the sea, and studied history.
He was kind, thoughtful and made many friends. He loved his children and always listened and had time to talk when they called. He and Sarah Lew attended their every game, match, performance, graduation and big event. They loved dining with family, often lingering at table until closing. Then with 9 grandchildren, he and Sarah Lew joyfully did it all again!
David is predeceased by his "dearheart" Sarah Lew, and also by his parents Floyd J. and Lillian Grimes, his brother Dr. Floyd J. Grimes, II, and his sister Francie Alt and husband Mike. David is survived by daughter Amy Grimes Ehrlich and husband Bob of Austin, grandchildren Robert Ehrlich, III and fiancé Sullivan Franklin-Mitchell of Dallas, Adelaide Ehrlich of Austin and fiancé Joseph Jarke of Midland, Markley Ehrlich Ashley and husband Reeves of Austin, Louisa Ehrlich Hinkle and husband Rye of Austin; by son David Link Grimes and wife, Missy of Midland, grandchildren Nelson Grimes and wife Rebekah of Midland, Audrey Grimes of San Francisco, and Lewis Grimes of Austin; and by daughter Sarah Ann Grimes and husband Jay Old of Austin, and grandchildren Madeline Nelson Walker and husband Dean of Austin, Thomas Nelson, IV, and wife Nicole of Austin, and by Helen Elizabeth Old and Jim Old.
Survivors also include sister Lillie Larsen and husband Max of Lincoln, Nebraska, and sister-in-law Mary Ann Grimes of Paola, Kansas, and numerous nieces and nephews, and also by nieces Judith Matthews Craig, Bonnie Matthews Welch and husband John, and Susie Matthews Boyd and husband Kline, and their many children and grandchildren.
The family is thankful for the wonderful care David received from Dr. Vikram Vadyala, Irma Quiroz, Mary Howell, Red McClinton, Bianca Gonzales, Rosario Barreto, and Tamera Belcher, Hospice of Midland, and many others regretfully not here named.
Visitation will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the Branch at npw, and memorial service will be at First Presbyterian Church Midland Friday, April 14, 2023, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Steve Schorr officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.