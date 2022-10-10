David Scott “Louie” Neill, age 73, of Louisburg, KS, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022.
Services were held on Saturday, October 8, 2022.
David was born in Ottawa, KS, on April 21, 1949, to Lewis and Thelma Neill. He graduated from Louisburg High School with the class of 1967. After graduation, he attended Pittsburg State University.
On May 15, 1965, while in high school, David met the love of his life Loree Mallory. They were married September 27, 1974, at her parents’ home in Stillwell, KS. David and Loree were blessed to celebrate 48 years of marriage. They made their first home in Bucyrus, KS moving to Louisburg in 1994 where they currently reside.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Wesley and Dick, as well as his father-in-law Marvin Mallory.
David is survived by his wife Loree, sister Joyce Seuferling (Jim), mother-in-law Arietta Mallory, brothers-in-law David (Leann) Mallory, Danny (Tonjia) Mallory, Loren Mallory, 11 nieces and nephews, 17 great-nieces and nephews, 3 great-great nieces and nephews and god daughters Brittany Carpenter and Rachel Loucks.
David worked at Panhandle Eastern for 33 years retiring in 2010.
David was a man of many talents and interests. He had the attitude of “I CAN DO” anything and usually he could! He loved to hunt birds, golf balls, and mushrooms! David loved fishing, golfing, Chili Bowl racing, basketball, bowling and of course, working on his 1974 old green truck which he and his wife Loree proudly “showed off” in this year’s Labor Day Parade.
David was an avid sports enthusiast, rooting on his favorite teams, the Chiefs, Royals, KU Jayhawks, Nebraska Huskers football, and of course the Louisburg Wildcats! David enjoyed playing softball for many years with a group of his buddies on the Simba softball team, creating a lifetime of memories and friends. You could always find David and Loree cheering on their friends and family’s children at their sporting events.
David will be remembered for the many endearing qualities that he was so well known for: he was kind, generous, always smiling, and had an ornery sense of humor! Loree could always find David whenever she needed to.. She just had to listen for his whistle!
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made payable to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or Kansas City Foundation for Pulmonary Fibrosis, c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, PO Box 669, Louisburg, KS 66053.
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel, 1 Aquatic Drive, Louisburg, KS 66053
913-837-4310
