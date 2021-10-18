David Wayne Marmon, age 70, of Louisburg, Kansas, passed away October 12, 2021 at the Louisburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Memorial service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday October 23, 2021, at Dengel & Son Mortuary- Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Drive Louisburg, Kansas 66053.
David was born January 22, 1951, at LaCygne, Kansas the son of Kenneth and Donna (Marmon) (Cook) McPherson. David was reared by his stepfather, James R. Cook.
He was a graduate of the class of 1969 at Louisburg High School. Following high school David joined the United States Marine Corp. After the Marine Corp, David began his employment with United Pacific Railroad, where he worked until his retirement.
David was a blessing and blessed by his large and extended family and others. He loved time with family, cooking and fishing. David loved music and had a large selection of CD’s. He loved hot sauce (the hotter the better), and his family kept him stocked up. David enjoyed traveling with the railroad and all his railroad friends.
He had a passion to serve others as he volunteered at the Unity Church of Overland Park and the Louisburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation facility.
David was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Twyla (Obermeier) Lancaster, Helen (Cates) Rose, brother Kenneth L. Marmon, nephews, Larry David Knecht, Chad Knecht and brother-in-law Paul Kircher.
David is survived by sisters, Linda Kircher of Overland Park, KS., Judy (Knecht) Glenn of Raymond, MS., brothers, James R. Cook (Jewel) of St. Joseph, MO., Victor R. Cook (Chris) of Pensacola, FL., and many nieces and nephews.
David’s family is so grateful for the exceptional care given to him by the Louisburg Healthcare staff and Crossroads Hospice. He developed many friendships at Louisburg Healthcare Center and grew to love them.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Louisburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Crossroads Hospice or Lakemary Center c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary. 1 Aquatic Drive Louisburg, Kansas 66053.
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053 913-837-4310
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.