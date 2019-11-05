Dean Stickel, 77, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 at the home he built and loved. (Every board in the house is straight; he squared each one three times.)
His mother Lura Louise Robertson Stickel christened him “Sidney Dean my little Kidney Bean” when he was born July 12, 1942 in Sikeston, Missouri. (He hated the name.)
Dean was a mechanical genius and applied those skills to his career as an auto mechanic. He retired from Sears after 30 years but continued to help every Tom, Dick and Harry who called and asked for his mechanical expertise. He caused quite a stir when he converted a truck to run on alternative fuel and was questioned repeatedly by cops and the curious. (It looked like he was hauling his own distillery.)
He was notoriously cheap and once traded a pair of cowboy boots for a car.
Grandpa Dean loved his grandkids and teased them endlessly with nicknames, an imaginary coyote named Charlie Ottenrowder, and Tom T Hall’s song Sneaky Snake.
Dean was preceded in death by his wife Ruth Ann Stickel, his brother Rick Reams, a granddaughter Melanie Stickel, and his mother Lura Reams.
Survivors include his 1st wife, Betty Busher of Cape Girardeau; two sons, Clint (Valerie) Stickel of Oran, Missouri and Dale Stickel of Cape Girardeau; one daughter, Jennifer Voorhes of Jackson, Missouri; one step-daughter, Shawn (Doug) Parkison of Paola, Kansas; three step-sons, Travis (Melissa) Hoehne of Jackson, Missouri, Trevor Hoehne of Perryville, Missouri, and Trenton (Kelly) Hoehne of Perryville, Missouri; one sister, Menla (Dennis) Russell of Greer, South Carolina; one brother, Charles "Skip" (Cathy) Reams of Manchester, Missouri; 14 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Ford & Sons Mt. Auburn Chapel in Cape Girardeau.
Service will follow at 1:00 pm Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Ford & Sons Mt. Auburn Chapel in Cape Girardeau with the Rev. Doug McClellan officiating.
Burial will be at Lorimier Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.
