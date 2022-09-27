Deanna Rae Parsons, 62, of Osawatomie, Kansas, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Olathe Hospice House with family by her side.

Deanna was born April 15, 1960, in Girard, Kansas, daughter of Robert Dean Parsons and the late Wilma Lou (McColm) Parsons. She grew up in Kansas and graduated from Girard High School. She was a caregiver who worked for years in the medical field as a CNA and CMA at the Osawatomie State Hospital.

