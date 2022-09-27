Deanna Rae Parsons, 62, of Osawatomie, Kansas, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Olathe Hospice House with family by her side.
Deanna was born April 15, 1960, in Girard, Kansas, daughter of Robert Dean Parsons and the late Wilma Lou (McColm) Parsons. She grew up in Kansas and graduated from Girard High School. She was a caregiver who worked for years in the medical field as a CNA and CMA at the Osawatomie State Hospital.
Growing up, Deanna was very close with her sisters and cousins. Her most enjoyment came from spending time with her children and grandchildren. She had many hobbies including reading, bowling and tending to her many plants. As an adult, Deanna was married to John Feugate of Girard, KS, and Mark Sport of LaCygne, KS, who preceded her in death in April 2001.
Survivors include her children, Eric Feugate and wife Jenny Feugate of Parker, KS, Johnna (Feugate) Crain and husband Brian Crain of Lawrence, KS, Heather Pouche and husband Selvin Morales of Lawrence, KS. Her grandchildren, Garrett Feugate, Taryn Crain, Hayleigh Feugate and Anderson Morales. Father, Robert Parsons of Bella Vista, Arkansas and sisters Becky Ziegler and husband Pat, Anita Dyson and husband Paul, and Kaye Long and husband Rodger, along with several beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to thank the Miami County Cancer Society, Osawatomie Meals on Wheels, Olathe Hospice nurses and the Olathe Cancer Center team for all of their generosity, care and support during this difficult time.
Memorial service will be Friday September 30, 2022, at 2 pm at the Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home. Memorials are to the Osawatomie Meals on Wheels or the Miami County Cancer Foundation and may be sent c/o Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064.
