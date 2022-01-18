Debbie Kay Brown, age 63, Paola, Kansas, passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022.
She was born in Butler, Missouri, on February 3, 1958, the daughter of Loy J. and Anna Lee Moore. She was united in marriage to Jeffrey Brown on February 15, 1998. She worked in sales at Garmin Industries in the marine division. Debbie was a NASCAR fan, enjoyed sewing, gardening, cooking, and canning.
She was preceded in death just days before her by her husband Jeff, her parents and a sister, Lois Ann Coots. Debbie is survived by a son, Dewy Watson (Lindsay), two brothers, Jimmie Lee Moore(Rhonda), Russell Glen Moore, and two grandchildren, Gabriel and Alan.
Graveside funeral services for Jeff and Debbie will be 2 p.m. Thursday, January 20, 2022, at the Oak Lawn Cemetery in La Cygne, Kansas. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, La Cygne Chapel.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Online condolences can be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com.
