Devoted mother, grandmother and wife.
Debra “Debbie” Kay Wehmeier (Lay), age 69, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 2, 2022, at her Westminster home surrounded by family.
Devoted mother, grandmother and wife.
Debra “Debbie” Kay Wehmeier (Lay), age 69, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 2, 2022, at her Westminster home surrounded by family.
Debbie was born January 28, 1953, in Bartlesville, Oklahoma to Lowell “L.O.” and Wilma “Billie” Lay.
Debbie graduated from Paola High School in 1971.
She was united in marriage to James “Mike” Wehmeier November 27, 1975 in Paola Kansas.
She is survived by her husband Mike Wehmeier of Westminster, Colorado; her eldest son Lance Rosner, daughter in law Catherine, and grandchildren Shelby, Riley and Abby of Thornton, Colorado; her daughter Ashlee Scott, son in law Jason and grandchildren Maddison, Sadie, Noah, Brandon, Logan, Jay, Casi, Katelynn and Lauryn of San Antonio, Texas; and her son Lee Wehmeier, daughter in law Sherry and grandchildren Laneya and Blake of Westminister, Colorado.
Surviving siblings are Dennis Lay (Sandy) of Osawatomie, KS, Lowell Lay (Amanda) of Lubbock, TX, Lloyd Lay (Jerry) of Bartlesville, OK, and Terri Gochenour (John) of Paola, KS.
She was preceded in death by her dad- Lowell Lay her mom- Wilma (Billie) Lay, brother Bob Lay and her daughter Addy Jo Wehmeier.
Debbie dedicated her life to caring for her children and grandchildren. She loved spending time with family and working on crafts.
Her family will be holding a celebration of life in December.
Obituaries for the Miami County Republic are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be presented for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (913) 294-2311.
Funeral homes may fax information to (913) 294-5318 or email to obits@miconews.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Miami County Republic publishes on Wednesday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.