Deborah Ann Kent Miller of Emporia died of Covid on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Newman Regional Health. She was 73.
Deborah was born on January 9, 1949, in Garnett, Kansas, the daughter of Jerry and Rosa Lee Kent. She came into this world during a blizzard and she went out during a blizzard. She was fragile. Not like a flower, but like a bomb. She fought like a soldier these last few years and she died on her own terms, choosing the day and time for the oxygen to be turned down. She said she was not afraid to die. She said she didn’t know what heaven would be like, but she believed it was waiting for her and she had a whole lot of questions to ask when she got there.
While the last few years were full of health struggles, she had many joyful days with her beloved family, friends, and care givers: good food and that laugh, her beautiful laugh. Among her last words were, “Everybody just needs to love everybody.” She loved flowers, fresh tomatoes, Emporia water, and really good watermelon.
There will be no more oatmeal scotchies, or tuna salad on white bread, but she taught us how to read a recipe, figure it out as you go, and when in doubt, add Kitchen Bouquet to the gravy to get it to look right.
She will be missed.
Deborah married Raymond Miller on September 27, 1969, in Scipio, Kansas. He precedes her in death along with her parents, and brother Vince Kent.
Surviving family members include: son, Alex Miller of Hammond, Illinois; daughter, Anna (Jim) Ryan of Emporia; grandchildren, Conner and Brennan Ryan and Aidan and Miranda Miller; sister, Jeree Burnett of Overbrook, Kansas.
Deborah spent many years as a case worker for S.R.S. in the Garnett, Ottawa, and Osawatomie areas. She was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Emporia with a visitation from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday night at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia. Burial will be at a later date at the St. Boniface Cemetery in Scipio, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, Deb requested her memorial contributions be made to the St. Boniface Cemetery Maintenance Fund in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.