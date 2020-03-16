Deborah "Debbie" Winterscheid

1961-2020
Deborah "Debbie" Sue Winterscheid, 58, of Paola, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Olathe Medical Center.
Visitation: 9:30-10:30am; Rosary: 10:30am; Funeral Mass: 11:00am, Friday, March 13, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 501 E. Chippewa, Paola, KS, 66071. Memorials: Holy Trinity Catholic Church, c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
Debbie was born April 2, 1961, in Paola, KS, the daughter of Douglas Homer and Patricia (Jackson) Winterscheid. She grew up in Paola and graduated from Paola High School with the Class of 1979. She played softball during the summer years of high school. She was a member of the Paola High School band playing the saxophone.
Debbie became owner along with her brothers of their parents business Winterscheid Auto Parts Store in Paola.
She was an active member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Paola where she had been choir director and youth director.
Her family was the most important part of her life. Debbie was very involved in her children and grandchildren's lives. She was excitedly anticipating the arrival of her third grandchild in June. She had been a Girl Scout leader, member of Paola Chamber of Commerce where she received the Dale Mitchell Chamber Service Award, volunteer for Roots Festival in Paola many years, president of the Shamrock Club, and a bunco player.
She was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents and her uncle Jerry Winterscheid.
She is survived by her parents Doug and Patty Winterscheid of Paola; her son Darren McCrackin of Paola; her daughter Stephanie Marler (Brett) of Paola; two grandchildren Logan and Kylie Marler; sister Christie Smith (Mike) of Shawnee; brothers Tony Winterscheid (Becky) of Paola and Matt Winterscheid (Amy) of Paola; many other relatives and friends.
