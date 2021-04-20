Deborah Denise Dillard, age 67, of Olathe, KS, passed Saturday April 17, 2021 at Olathe Medical Center. Instate Tuesday, April 27, 2021, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home.
Memorial Service Wednesday, April 28, 2021 11:00 AM, Memorials are to the Granny Debbie Memorial Fund.
