1959-2021
Debra "Debbie" Ann Oberheide, age 61, of Paola, Kansas, died May 6, 2021, at Life Care Center in Osawatomie.
Debbie was born July 16, 1959, the only daughter and youngest of three children born to Damon and Betty (Fort) Oberheide. Debbie grew up in the Block Community of rural Paola. She attended elementary and grade school at Block Trinity Lutheran. She graduated from Paola High School with the Class of 1977.
She worked for King Radio in Paola which later became Honeywell. She retired from there after many years.
She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church of the Block Community.
She enjoyed crafts and traveling. Her biggest joy in life was the time she spent with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by two brothers Phillip (Juanita) of Paola and Michael (Linda) of rural Osawatomie; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church of Block followed by a 2:00 p.m. graveside service at Block Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Memorial contributions are to the Trinity Lutheran Church Endowment Fund and can be sent c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
