1960-2021
Debra Lynn (Darby) Woolard, 61, Wellsville, KS, formerly of Paola died 10/11/2021.
Visitation 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, October 18, 2021, followed by funeral at 3 p.m. at Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
Survivors: husband Jeff; daughter Jennifer (Chris) Foster; son Rusty (Rachel) Woolard; grandchildren Katherine, Jackson, Adrianna, Joseph, and Nicholas; brother Curtis; and sister Terese.
(0) comments
