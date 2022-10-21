Dee Anne Witt Mendel passed away October 18th at KU Medical Center.
Dee Anne was born February 24, 1959, to Glenn and Marjorie (Dees) Witt. She graduated from Paola High School in 1977. She married Jim Mendel in 1991.
Dee Anne went back to school to earn her degree from Emporia State University. She taught kindergarten in Osawatomie until taking medical leave in 2002. Dee Anne had several health issues over the years but always took each day as it came and lived it to the fullest.
Dee Anne was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Osawatomie. She loved visiting Colorado and Oregon, fostering (and adopting) animals, and cheering on the K-State Wildcats.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Marjorie Witt; a brother and sister lost as infants; aunts and uncles; and her in-laws, Ron and Carolyn Mendel.
She is survived by husband, Jim Mendel; daughter, Katie Gatlin; sister, Glenna Witt Sexton; brother Jim (and Kathy) Witt; uncle, Ronnie Cutshaw; step-son, Jimmy Daniels; three grandchildren; many cousins, nieces, and nephews; and beloved pets.
Donations in her name can be made to Whispering Willows Senior Dog Sanctuary.
