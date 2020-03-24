1932-2020
Delores Ann Newton, age 87, of Paola, KS, died March 23, 2020 at Olathe Hospice House.
Cremation. Memorial service at a later date.
Memorials are to Central Heights High School Honor Flight or USD 368 Endowment, c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
Condolences or memories for the family can be posted at www.dengelmortuary.com.
