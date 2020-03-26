Delores Newton

1932-2020
Delores Ann Newton, 87, of Paola, Kansas, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at Olathe Hospice House.
Delores was born Thursday, May 5, 1932, on a farm east of Paola, KS, the second of three children born to Jacob Arthur and Nina Ethel (Haughn) Cuthbertson. She graduated from Spring Hill High School in 1950 after attending school in Paola and DeSoto.
Delores and James David Newton were united in marriage to on May 2, 1953 in Spring Hill, KS. They made their home in Spring Hill and became the parents of three daughters. They moved to Hillsdale in 1964 where she lived until 2017. At that time, she moved to Vintage Park Assisted Living in Paola.
She worked in the 1950’s at BMA (Business Marketing Association) in Kansas City and at State Bank of Spring Hill. In the early 1960’s she became a stay-at-home mom until 1975 when she began working at the USD 368 Business Office, Paola. She was treasurer for the school district for about ten years before retiring in 1997.
She was a member of the Paola United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Hillsdale Happy Homemakers.
Delores enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, game shows, gardening, and cooking. She also enjoyed trips to the casino. She loved being with her grandkids and great-grandkids. You could often find her outside with them playing catch, sitting around the table playing cards or in the kitchen teaching how to bake cakes and pies. No one could make dinner rolls like Grandma, and her Red Velvet Cakes and “Grandma’s Chocolate Cakes” were family favorites.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband James David Newton, her daughter Lori Ann Crawford, and a brother Billy Dean Cuthbertson.
Survivors include two daughters, Carol (Rex) Medlin of Paola and Brenda Newton of Lawrence; son-in-law, Max Crawford (Debi), Kansas City, MO, her sister, Barbara Plummer of Osawatomie; nine grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.
Cremation. Memorial and graveside services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions are to Central Heights High School Honor Flight as one of her great-grandsons will be a Student Guardian to a US Veteran traveling to Washington, DC in the near future or to USD 368 Endowment Association in care of Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.