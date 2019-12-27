Delores Sperry entered eternity on December 19, 2019.
She was born September 30, 1929 in Selkirk, KS to George and Gertrude Maycumber. At five years old, her family moved to Osawatomie, KS. She graduated from Osawatomie High School in 1947. She was also active in the Pilgrim Holiness church. On October 26, 1947 Delores married Wendell Sperry. Together they had three children. They lived in Lincoln, Manhattan, St. George, KS, and Anchorage, AK before retiring in Paola and Parker, KS.
She held a variety of jobs eventually working as the lead night custodian at the Anchorage International Airport, retiring in 1985. In her retirement, she enjoyed making porcelain dolls and visiting with friends and family. Delores had a firm belief in God and knew Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. She attended the Osawatomie Church of the Nazarene, Fontana Christian Church, and most recently The Well in Osawatomie, KS.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Gertrude Maycumber, her husband, Wendell, and brother George Maycumber, Jr.
She is survived by her children Marita Gould (Arthur) of Cornville, ME, Louwella Sue Czubaj (Robert) of Elma, NY, and Warren Sperry (Gizelle) of Turlock, CA. She is also survived by 8 Grandchildren: Stephan and Michael Gould, Tracy McKenney, Robert, Ryan and Eric Czubaj, Daniel and Renee Sperry. Also, she has 16 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great Grandchild. She is also survived by a brother, Harold Maycumber (Carol) of Astoria, OR and her sister Charlotte Warrick of Parker, KS. Delores is also loved by many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held December 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home, Osawatomie, KS. Graveside services will follow at the Osawatomie Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, December 27, 2019 at 6:00-8:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to Delores’ church, The Well Wesleyan Church send c/o the Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.